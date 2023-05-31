2 dead, cars submerged after crash near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County, CHP says

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- Two people are dead following a collision near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

Multiple first responder agencies were involved in a rescue near Bean Hollow Beach and Pescadero, Cal Fire said at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

According to Cal Fire, vehicles became submerged in water after a collision.

A spokesperson for CHP could not provide more information due to poor cell service in the area, but will update as soon as more information is available, he said.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.