'Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits' wanted for Los Gatos store robbery

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Three men caught on surveillance video robbing the Summit Store in Los Gatos have been dubbed the "Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits."The thieves tried to hide their identities by pulling their shirts over their heads, like the characters from the 90s animated show.It happened Monday morning around 2:30.The store estimates they got away with $5,000 in cash, alcohol and cigarettes.It's offering a $500 reward for information leading to their arrests.