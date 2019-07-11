'Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits' wanted for Los Gatos store robbery

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Three men caught on surveillance video robbing the Summit Store in Los Gatos have been dubbed the "Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits."

The thieves tried to hide their identities by pulling their shirts over their heads, like the characters from the 90s animated show.

RELATED: 'Flash mob' steals $30,000 in merchandise from North Face store

It happened Monday morning around 2:30.

The store estimates they got away with $5,000 in cash, alcohol and cigarettes.

It's offering a $500 reward for information leading to their arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los gatoscrimerobberysurveillancesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News