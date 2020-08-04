u.s. & world

Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut

BEIRUT -- A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Coronavirus live updates: San Mateo Co. to consider fines for mask violators
Honda recalls total of 1.6M vans, SUVs in 4 different US recalls
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near mansion party
Tropical Storm Isaias makes landfall as hurricane in North Carolina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ teachers required to instruct from empty classrooms
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Tropical Storm Isaias makes landfall as hurricane in North Carolina
Apple Fire: Firefighters continue battling 26,850-acre blaze in SoCal
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near mansion party
Vallejo couple of 35 years both die of COVID-19 11 days apart
Show More
Hundreds of child care centers face permanent closure
Coronavirus live updates: San Mateo Co. to consider fines for mask violators
Doctor gives advice for monitoring kids' screen time amid pandemic
Coronavirus: UCSF doctor concerned about IV vitamin therapy
No mask in San Mateo County could cost you $500
More TOP STORIES News