Belmont police looking for SUV on video after woman found dead in roadway

A small gray SUV, possibly a newer model Toyota RAV4, was captured on home security cameras in the area. (Video by Belmont Public Safety)

BELMONT, Calif. --
Police are seeking the driver of a gray SUV who may have been a possible witness in a case where a woman was found with fatal injuries in Belmont last week.

The woman, identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as 61-year-old Belmont resident Maria Alicia Castro, was found at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 12 in the southbound lane of Cipriani Boulevard just south of Newlands Avenue, according to police.

Castro was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries, police said.

A small gray SUV, possibly a newer model Toyota RAV4, was captured on home security cameras in the area and passed where the woman was found about one minute prior to Castro being found in the roadway, police said.

Video of the vehicle has been posted on the Police Department's YouTube page

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact Belmont police at (650) 595-7400 or Belmont Police's website

