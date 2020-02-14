Reward offered for beloved French bulldog stolen from San Jose salon

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A reward is now being offered for information leading to the return of a French bulldog that was stolen from a San Jose salon Wednesday.Salon 52 owner Ann Nguyen was cutting a client's hair when a man she didn't recognize came into the shop and requested a walk-in appointment. She asked him to return at a later time, but he insisted on waiting in the lobby area. When Nguyen turned her back, the man snatched Hachi, her beloved Frenchie, and ran out the door."It shouldn't have happened to her or her husband... they're great people," said customer Stephanie Newman, who visited the salon the day after Hachi was taken. "When someone just comes and steals a dog like that, it's like you don't know the health or history of this dog."Nguyen says Hachi, who was named after the famous Japanese dog, Hachiko, suffers from a medical condition and requires extra care."I cannot imagine... one guy coming into the shop and taking my Hachi like that," said Nguyen.Many customers have played with the 4-year-old Frenchie since he was born and can't believe that he's now missing."Beautiful dog and very friendly with people," said customer Manny Navarro, who expressed his disbelief over the ordeal. "When I think about the possibility of my dog getting stolen like that, it's like losing your child. It's heartbreaking."Police have described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-to-late 30's, wearing a black baseball cap, and a black and blue vertical striped hoodie.Thursday afternoon, Nguyen fought back tears as she delivered this message for the man who took him: "Take good care of my dog. If you cannot... give it back to me, please."Nguyen is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Hachi's return.