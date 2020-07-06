Crews battle grass fires in Benicia, Rodeo

I-680 southbound is closed at the Benicia Bridge due to a fire, for an unknown period of time. Please plan ahead, use alternative routes. — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) July 6, 2020

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a 4-alarm fire near Highway 680 in Benicia and a 2-alarm fire in Rodeo near Highway 80.The fire in Benicia was first reported around 1:20 p.m.Currently four acres have burned on a side of I-680 in Benicia and one acre on the opposite site, officials said.All southbound lanes are closed at the Benicia Bridge due to the fire, but no damage has been reported.In Rodeo, crews are battling another fire burning close to homes.It is unknown what caused the two fires.