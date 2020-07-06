Crews battle grass fires in Benicia, Rodeo

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a 4-alarm fire near Highway 680 in Benicia and a 2-alarm fire in Rodeo near Highway 80.

The fire in Benicia was first reported around 1:20 p.m.

Currently four acres have burned on a side of I-680 in Benicia and one acre on the opposite site, officials said.

All southbound lanes are closed at the Benicia Bridge due to the fire, but no damage has been reported.


In Rodeo, crews are battling another fire burning close to homes.

EMBED More News Videos

A 2-alarm fire is burning in Rodeo near Highway 80.


It is unknown what caused the two fires.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beniciarodeofire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Expert answers COVID-19 questions, gives update on virus in CA
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: SF officials to give update on child shot, killed on July 4th
CA didn't reopen too quickly, Newsom says
WATCH TODAY: 7 On Your Side, experts answer tax questions
Crunch, crunch: Africa's locust outbreak is far from over
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Show More
Andrew Yang proposes stimulus checks year-round, data compensation
No quarantine for Tom Cruise, filming can resume for 'MI7'
'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation
Coronavirus updates: State denies further Santa Clara Co. reopening
Columbus statue beheaded, Frederick Douglass sculpture toppled
More TOP STORIES News