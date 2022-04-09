Crews battling large fire at Benicia port, officials say

On Twitter, the Vallejo Firefighters Association said crews are responding to the blaze along the 1200 block of Bayshore Rd.
ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard is at the scene and says, "Fire at Port of Benicia, a dock ramp is fully engulfed."
#BREAKING Fire at Port of Benicia, a dock ramp is fully engulfed. @BeniciaFire @BeniciaPD pic.twitter.com/LOSPRAbweT— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) April 9, 2022
Vallejo Engine26 and Truck21 responding to @BeniciaFire1186 for a 2 Alarm structure fire in #Benicia on the 12XX block of Bayshore Rd. #MutualAid#BayshoreFireBenicia— Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) April 9, 2022
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
ABC7 San FranciscoABC7 San Francisco
Benicia police are asking motorists to avoid the area due to "heavy police and fire presence."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.