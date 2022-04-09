Crews battling large fire at Benicia port, officials say

By Cornell Barnard

Image of a structure fire at port in Benicia, Calif. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a large fire in Benicia in Solano County, officials said on Saturday.

On Twitter, the Vallejo Firefighters Association said crews are responding to the blaze along the 1200 block of Bayshore Rd.

ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard is at the scene and says, "Fire at Port of Benicia, a dock ramp is fully engulfed."






Benicia police are asking motorists to avoid the area due to "heavy police and fire presence."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

