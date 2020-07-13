Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, dead at 27, agent says

He was Elvis Presley's grandson

Benjamin Keough, 18, right, takes part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday in 2010 in Memphis. (Mark Humphrey)

LOS ANGELES -- The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SKY7 over BLM march in Martinez
SF General Hospital seeks public's help identifying patient
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
COVID-19 updates: Indoor dining at Sonoma Co. restaurants, wineries, breweries halted under state order
Contra Costa Co. announces new rules for religious services, outdoor dining after COVID-19 spike
Fire threatens structures in Martinez, though none damaged, officials say
Happy Birthday, Disneyland! Park celebrates birthday this week
Show More
One dead, one injured in SF house fire
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Japanese officials demand action as 61 US Marines infected
Search of California lake resumes for missing "Glee" star
Cities push back after outdoor dining suspended in Alameda Co.
More TOP STORIES News