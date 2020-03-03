Berkeley coronavirus: 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed by city health officials

A Berkeley resident has tested positive for #COVID19. This individual had been in country with an outbreak and has largely remained at home in a self-imposed quarantine since their return. The risk of infection to the general public remains low.https://t.co/XGI3UitAsI — City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) March 3, 2020

She says the City of Berkeley has been preparing for coronavirus for more than six weeks, since they first heard about the China outbreak in mid-January.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- City of Berkeley health officials confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus Tuesday afternoon."Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez announced Tuesday that a resident tested positive for COVID-19, a new coronavirus spreading around the world and for which everyone should prepare locally," the city said in a press release.The patient is a Berkeley resident in their 30's. Dr. Hernandez says the person returned home on Feb. 23 from Italy, and started feeling symptoms the next day.This person has no chronic medical conditions, is healthy, and recovering at home."Concerned about being exposed through travel, the resident largely stayed at home in a voluntary self-imposed quarantine," officials said."They are isolating at home and we are monitoring them," Dr. Hernandez added.A statement from Dr. Hernandez reads, in part, ""While the risk of infection remains low, the expanded presence of the virus in our community is a reality we should all prepare for. There are steps that all of us in the community can take now to improve basic hygiene and also prepare for a wider spread in the future."She says the City of Berkeley has been preparing for coronavirus for more than six weeks, since they first heard about the China outbreak in mid-January.Here's what she had to say about the treatment of this patient and how the city is responding while preparing for more possible diagnoses: