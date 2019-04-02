Berkeley engineer arrested for allegedly poisoning a colleague for 2 years

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Lafayette man is accused of poisoning a colleague with the toxic metal cadmium at their Berkeley workplace since 2017.Charging documents show the coworker had noticed a strange flavor from her food and water for the past few months.She experienced immediate and significant health problems, even requiring to go to the emergency room.Police say two relatives also got sick after drinking from her water bottle.Surveillance video from the office showed Xu putting a substance in the woman's water bottle on two occasions.He was arrested with a warrant and booked into Berkeley jail last Thursday.Police have not commented on the motive of the alleged poisoning.Xu was charged with premeditated murder and poisoning. He's scheduled to appear in court for arraignment tomorrow morning.