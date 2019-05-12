fire

Berkeley house fire displaces 12 people

By Cornell Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Smoke and flames chased a dozen people from their Berkeley home on Hearst Avenue early Saturday.

Neighbors watched firefighters battle the two-alarm fire, first reported at 7:20 a.m., which was engulfing the upper floors.

"It was blowing through the attic when we arrived. Initial reports were there were disabled residents trapped on the top floor," said Berkeley Fire Battalion Chief, Brian Harryman.

Luckily, all 12 residents made it out on their own. Two people were treated for minor burns. Several pets were rescued.

Fire officials say there was challenges inside the home.

"Because the space was so small and the fuel load so heavy, it made it difficult for us to make our way through to get to where the fire was," said Harryman.

The Red Cross is helping residents find temporary housing. A cause of the fire is still unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleybuilding firefirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
Morning Update: Fire at Oakland building, Gilroy Garlic Festival, ICE flights investigation
EXCLUSIVE: Company hired to rebuild after Tubbs Fire appears to have closed
Slight chance of dry lightning in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News