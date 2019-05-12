Berkeley house fire displaces 12 people

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Smoke and flames chased a dozen people from their Berkeley home on Hearst Avenue early Saturday.Neighbors watched firefighters battle the two-alarm fire, first reported at 7:20 a.m., which was engulfing the upper floors."It was blowing through the attic when we arrived. Initial reports were there were disabled residents trapped on the top floor," said Berkeley Fire Battalion Chief, Brian Harryman.Luckily, all 12 residents made it out on their own. Two people were treated for minor burns. Several pets were rescued.Fire officials say there was challenges inside the home."Because the space was so small and the fuel load so heavy, it made it difficult for us to make our way through to get to where the fire was," said Harryman.The Red Cross is helping residents find temporary housing. A cause of the fire is still unknown.