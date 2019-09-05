Berkeley police arrest suspect for allegedly waving weapon outside preschool

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a tense afternoon in Berkeley along the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. It began with reports of an armed man across the street from the East Bay Therapeutic Nursery School.

Building manager John Blatt called police after a workman alerted him to the danger.

"There's 15 people working in there-- and 15 kids. Maybe 40 people in there, today."

Outside, the Berkeley Police Department responded in force. They closed Martin Luther King Blvd, took cover where they could, and then, with K-9 units, officers entered the building.

Police took two men into custody, arrested one of them on the spot, and say they did find a rifle inside.

Berkeley Police have not provided information yet about a motive.

We had no reports of injuries,

The kids in that pre-school are fine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleyweaponsarrestschoolguns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area bridges to get rid of all cash lanes
Chanel Miller goes public as Brock Turner's sex assault victim
14 sue Lyft, claim they were raped or sexually assaulted by drivers
Santa Barbara boat fire investigation to take more than a year
SF officials focus on mental illness among homeless population
Ghost Ship Jury asking to re-hear fire captain's testimony
LISTEN: Chilling distress calls from tragic SoCal boat fire
Show More
San Francisco calls NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Officials to vote on all-electronic tolls for Bay Area bridges
Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims on Conception
Chase Center kicks off first public event
More TOP STORIES News