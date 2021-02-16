Coronavirus California

Berkeley expands vaccine eligibility to grocery store, child care workers

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of Berkeley says it's expanding vaccine eligibility. Anyone who works in a Berkeley grocery store, convenience store, in-person education or a child care setting now qualifies to get a shot.

Those receiving the vaccine based on their employment will need to provide documentation to confirm eligibility at the site. That includes a recent pay stub, a letter from their employer, or an employee ID badge. In addition, the city is allowing all residents over 65 to get theirs as well.

The city is taking appointments for Wednesday, Feb. 17 through Saturday, Feb. 20 online and at the vaccination site at the foot of Buchanan Street in Albany.

COVID-19 vaccines are free. You do not need insurance to get a vaccine. However, those who have medical insurance will need to provide their insurance information.

