Best audio gear for 2024 including speakers, soundbars and more

Want bigger sound? This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best audio gear you can shop online.

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best audio gear you can shop online. From a bass-heavy portable speaker to a soundbar that doubles as a streaming device, here are the best audio essentials to shop now.

Our first product is an ABC favorite, the Marshall Willen Speaker. This tiny but hefty speaker delivers up to 15 hours of battery on a single charge, according to the brand. It delivers loud, room-filling sound, even at its small, portable size. It's also both dust and water-resistant, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Now, we have these Sony headphones, with some of the best noise cancelation on the marker. Not only does it offer exceptional sound quality and comfort, but its intuitive touch controls and long battery life make it the perfect companion for music lovers and travelers alike. Elevate your audio experience with the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. With adaptive sound technology, these buds automatically adjust the volume based on your surroundings, ensuring you never miss a beat. They pair easily via Bluetooth and offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the accompanying wireless charging case.

The JBL Clip 3 is your perfect portable audio companion. Don't let its small size fool you! The JBL Clip 3 delivers surprisingly rich and clear sound, making it the perfect companion for any outdoor escapade. Clip it to your backpack, belt loop, or even your kayak - the JBL Clip 3's durable, waterproof design and built-in carabiner make it adventure-ready wherever you go. Shop it now for up to 20% off from just $40.

Our final product is a game-changer - meet the Roku Streambar. With its compact design and powerful audio capabilities, the Roku streambar transforms any TV into a complete home theater system. Not only will it enhance your TV's audio quality, but its built-in streaming capabilities will give you access to thousands of channels and apps, all in one convenient device. Shop it now for an ABC-exclusive 25% off with code ABC25.

