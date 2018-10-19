Best friend shot to death by woman's ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide in Texas

A woman was killed by her best friend's suicidal ex-boyfriend, authorities say.

A suicidal man shot and killed himself and his ex-girlfriend's best friend in a murder-suicide in Montgomery County, deputies say.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News 35-year-old Daniel Outlaw also shot his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend. She survived.

Deputies received a call about shots fired in the 1200 block of Winchester Drive around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found three people lying in the middle of the street.

Officials say Outlaw shot the ex-girlfriend and her best friend during an argument between the three of them.

The best friend, identified as 29-year-old Jennifer Lee, died. Outlaw then killed himself.

The ex-girlfriend was taken in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital - The Woodlands, where she is undergoing surgery.

Her identity has not been released.

The deadly shooting is under investigation.
