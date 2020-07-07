Health & Fitness

Best sunscreen and insect repellent for kids, according to Consumer Reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The joys of summer include slathering the sunscreen and insect repellent on our kids. So which ones are best this year?

For sunscreen, Consumer Reports likes Coppertone Ultra Guard Lotion SPF 70. It did excellent in tests at providing protection from the sun's UVA and UVB rays, and Consumer Reports says it's a good bargain at $8 a bottle.

RELATED: How to keep kids safe while staying at home this summer

Don't forget to apply sunscreen 15 minutes before heading outside and reapply every few hours.

Ticks and mosquito-borne illnesses haven't gone away. Consumer Reports says tests show repellents with 15-30% DEET are reliable and provide really good protection.

The organization recommends Ben's Tick & Insect Repellent Wipes, saying the product did excellent in lab tests at repelling insects and ticks.
