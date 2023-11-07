The best Walmart Black Friday deals, up to 85% off

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Black Friday deals have already started at a bunch of major retailers including Amazon and Walmart. There are deals on electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion, toys, jewelry and more. Walmart's exclusive deals start at 3 P.M. ET on November 8th, along with early access starting at noon for Walmart+ members. Right now, you can also get a Walmart+ membership for 50% off, so subscribe now to be the first to shop Walmart's Black Friday deals when they go live.
Best Black Friday tech deals
Apple Watch Series 9 discounted by $50
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for under $70
Hisense 75-Inch TV for under $400
PlayStation 5 Disc Console Bundle for $60 off
Skullcandy Headphones nearly $100 off
Best Black Friday home deals
Moosoo Cordless Vacuum for just $75
Maxkare Electric Heated Blanket for under $30
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Cleaner for 30% off
Best Black Friday fashion deals
Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Earrings for just $23
Demon Slayer Men's Sweatshort for $15
Alpine Swiss Jodie Womens Puffer Vest for $20
1 Carat infinity Moissanite Engagement Ring for 85% off
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Chelsea Boots for $34.99
Best Black Friday toy deals
LEGO Technic Formula E Porsche 99X for $25
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set for 64% off