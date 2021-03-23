Prince Harry lands job at San Francisco startup BetterUp

He's taking over as an executive at a San Francisco startup.
RELATED: Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
The Duke of Sussex is becoming the Chief Impact Officer of Better Up, Inc.
It's a mental health and coaching firm.
RELATED: Prince Harry says he left royal life because UK press was 'destroying' his mental health
Prince Harry is expected to have input on product strategy and charitable contributions.
It's the latest business venture for the duke and his wife, Meghan Markle.