Politics

Biden's dogs Champ, Major back at White House after ruff start

By Josh Boak, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's dogs - Champ and Major - are roaming the White House again, after having been sent to Delaware when Major, the younger dog, injured a Secret Service agent.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the Wednesday briefing that the dogs met the Bidens last weekend at Camp David in Maryland and came back to Washington on Sunday.

The dogs had been in the Biden's home state of Delaware, where Major received some additional training after having been startled by a Secret Service agent who received a minor injury from the fracas. One of the two German shepherds waited on the balcony of the White House on Tuesday evening as Marine One landed on the South Lawn, having ferried the president back from a speech in Columbus, Ohio.

"The dogs will come and go and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion as the president and first lady often do as well," Psaki said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawarewashington d.c.dogsthe white housepetsjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
These 10 Bay Area ZIP codes are prioritized for the vaccine
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit
We asked 3 doctors if they'd do orange tier activities
Show More
These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
Free health clinic helps underserved communities in Bay Area
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
Google offers certificates, new tools for job seekers
AAPI community proud of Bonta's CA attorney general nomination
More TOP STORIES News