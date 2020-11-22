joe biden

Joe Biden to announce first Cabinet picks Tuesday, incoming White House chief of staff says

WASHINGTON -- Ron Klain, Joe Biden's newly appointed chief of staff, said the president-elect will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday.

"You're going to see the first of the president-elect cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week," Klain told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on "This Week."

"But if you want to know what cabinet agencies they are or who's going to be those cabinet agencies, you'll have to wait for the president-elect, He'll say that himself on Tuesday," Klain added.

EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden is moving quickly to fill out his administration and could name top Cabinet nominations as early as next week.



Biden told reporters on Thursday that he's already decided on who will lead the Treasury Department. The Cabinet announcements could be released in tranches, with groups of nominees focused on a specific top area, like the economy, national security or public health, being announced at once.

Such a move is intended to deliver the message that Biden is intent on preparing for the presidency even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and attempts to subvert the election results in key states. Trump's roadblocks have undermined core democratic principles such as the peaceful transfer of power and are especially problematic because Biden will take office in January amid the worst public health crisis in more than a century.

Klain called Trump's refusal to concede the election to Biden "corrosive" and "harmful," but said it will not change the facts.

"Donald Trump's been rejecting democracy. He has been ... launching baseless claims of voter fraud, baseless litigation rejected by 34 courts and now these efforts to try to get election officials to overturn the will of the voters. It's corrosive, it's harmful, but ... it's not going to change the outcome of what happens here at 12 noon on Jan. 20, Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States," Klain said.

The Associated Press and ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Trump team requests recount of Georgia's presidential race
Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden's victory
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Curfew for most CA counties begins Saturday night
Crews battle 6-alarm building fire in Berkeley, officials say
Rally held for CA family accused of 'acting Black' by neighbor
COVID-19 antibody cocktail used by Trump gets FDA authorization
COVID-19 updates: CA sets US record for most cases in 1 day
Could this UVC-light device keep ATM keypads germ-free?
More than 200 at Golden Gate Fields infected with COVID-19, city says
Show More
Gov. Newsom's child quarantined for possible virus exposure
SF Macy's holiday window pet displays to go virtual for 2020
MyPillow CEO helped pay for Kenosha suspect's bail, attorney says
Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification
More TOP STORIES News