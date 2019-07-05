Ridgecrest Earthquake

Big Bear's famed eagle cam captures Ridgecrest earthquake

How did Big Bear's famed eagles handle the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 20 years? Thankfully, they appeared to fare just fine.

Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle nest camera captured the moment the quake struck. In that footage, surviving eaglet Simba appeared to wake up as the nest starts shaking -- not from wind, but from the earthquake.

Simba appeared to escape unscathed in his nest, which is about 110 miles from the earthquake's epicenter.

EMBED More News Videos

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter.



The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California.

Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000. Emergency crews were also dealing with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roads, said Kern County Fire Chief David Witt.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Kern County. The declaration means that the state will help the county and municipalities in it with emergency aid and recovery efforts.

A series of aftershocks included a 4.5 magnitude temblor, according to the United States Geological Survey.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
big bearearthquakewild animalssouthern californiaridgecrest earthquake
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Satellite images show dramatic view of Ridgecrest earthquake
Ridgecrest man reaches into fissure following earthquakes
Quake expert reveals which buildings in Bay Area are at greatest risk
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News