Big-rig hits power lines in Petaluma causing grass fire to spread

@CHP has allowed us through. Are told a big rig went of road, hit power line, starting fires. Still@en route. #abc7now #petaluma pic.twitter.com/JM7TIItBJ8 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 30, 2018

Something big just began burning in what appears to be Eastern Petaluma. We are OTW. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/4TCg9lP5Kn — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 30, 2018

A grass fire broke out in Petaluma after an incident involving a big-rig and some power lines.Cal Fire says ta big-rig careened off Old Adobe Road in the eastern Petaluma area, hitting power lines, causing them to go down and ignite grass in the nearby land.It is unknown why or how the big-rig hit the power lines, but the driver sustained no injuries.The fire, however; is heading up a hill nearby and officials are working to stop its continued motion and contain the power safety issue.