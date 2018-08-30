Big-rig hits power lines in Petaluma causing grass fire to spread

A big-rig careened off the road, igniting a grass fire in Petaluma, Calif. on Thursday,August 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
A grass fire broke out in Petaluma after an incident involving a big-rig and some power lines.

Cal Fire says ta big-rig careened off Old Adobe Road in the eastern Petaluma area, hitting power lines, causing them to go down and ignite grass in the nearby land.

It is unknown why or how the big-rig hit the power lines, but the driver sustained no injuries.

The fire, however; is heading up a hill nearby and officials are working to stop its continued motion and contain the power safety issue.
