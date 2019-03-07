Big rig spills hundreds of Modelo beer cans on Southern California freeway on-ramp

EMBED <>More Videos

A semi-truck hauling a payload of beer veered over the side of a freeway off-ramp and crashed in West Covina, spilling hundreds of cans on a hillside and the street below.

By ABC7.com staff
WEST COVINA, Calif. -- A semi-truck hauling a payload of beer veered over the side of a freeway on-ramp and overturned Thursday morning in West Covina, spilling hundreds of cans on a hillside and the street below.

The single-vehicle collision, which ignited a small fire, was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the westbound 10 Freeway and Grand Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The driver was able to exit the wrecked big rig and was walking unassisted.

RELATED: New Lucky Charms-themed beer hits stores

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

One of the off-ramp's lanes was blocked as crews worked to remove the Modelo beer cans.

See more stories, photos and videos on beer.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiachpsemi crashcalifornia highway patrolus worldbeertraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Here's the best time to travel to the Sierra this weekend
Pres. Trump flubs Tim Cook's name during meeting
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Duck reportedly survives after plunging down Lake Berryessa spillway
Show More
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
Cal Fire recommends 35 projects to reduce fire risk across state
Airbnb acquires last-minute booking service HotelTonight
Formal agreement not reached in San Ramon Valley Unified negotiations
San Jose mother, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News