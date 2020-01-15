storm

Storm Timeline: Soaking rain, thunderstorms, snow to hit Bay Area Wednesday night into Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain, thunderstorms and snow, oh my! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking a new storm set to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and even snow to parts of the Bay Area.

"The most potent storm in more than a month rains heavily on us Thursday," said Nicco.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the Bay Area will be hit with a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale during the evening hours on Wednesday, followed by a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale on Thursday.

A few showers will develop around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the North Bay before they slide down to the coast, along the Peninsula. But, the big show starts Thursday around 4:30 a.m., according to Nicco.

"It's going be raining cats and dogs up in the North Bay," said Nicco. "By 7 a.m. the storm will push into the heart of the bay before it soaks the East Bay and the South Bay around 9 a.m. By noon we will transition to a chance of heavy showers locally and some scattered thunderstorms."

Watch out for ponding on roadways, downed trees and power lines, mudslides and small stream flooding.

"It's the morning rush hour that has me the most concerned," said Nicco.

"Thursday's storm will also bring 1 to 2 feet of snow in the higher elevations of Lake County," said Nicco. "1 to 2 feet of snow at pass levels in the Sierra with up to 3 feet at higher elevations."

Mt. Hamilton, Mt. Diablo and the Santa Cruz Mountains could get dusted with snow.




Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
