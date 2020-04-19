Bill Cosby denied 'compassionate release' amid COVID-19

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Bill Cosby's lawyers are asking Pennsylvania Governor Wolf for "compassionate release," saying the comedian and actor could not survive COVID-19 behind bars with his underlying medical issues.

His attorneys released new information on Saturday saying the convicted sex offender had two major surgeries to relieve blockages in his carotid arteries last fall to prevent him from having a heart attack.

They also revealed Cosby is now completely blind.

Cosby is imprisoned at SCI Phoenix where several cases of COVID-19 and one death have been reported, officials say.

Officials say Cosby was denied because he is considered a violent offender.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
skippack townshipmontgomery countypennsylvaniacoronavirusbill cosby
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, coronavirus task force to hold daily press briefing | LIVE
Bay Area counties now require residents to wear face coverings
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
SF woman, friends improvise to throw socially-distanced bachelorette party amid pandemic
Live coronavirus updates: San Francisco reports overnight increase of COVID-19 cases
CA names nursing homes with COVID-19, 31 facilities in Bay Area
Man killed after officer-involved shooting inside East Bay Walmart, police say
Show More
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
South Bay residents react to hotels being used to protect homeless from COVID-19
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Thousands of hotel rooms secured for CA's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, governor announces
More TOP STORIES News