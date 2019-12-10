Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has rejected Bill Cosby's bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

The ruling Tuesday is being closely watched as Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.



Defense lawyers say the trial judge improperly allowed five other accusers to testify. But the state Superior Court says the testimony is lawful and shows Cosby had a pattern of drugging and molesting women.

The 82-year-old Cosby is serving a 3- to 10-year prison term for the 2004 encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home.

He can now ask the state Supreme Court to consider his appeal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elkins parkentertainmentsexual assaultbill cosby
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Republicans respond to 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
AccuWeather forecast: Next chance of showers arrives today
Armed man arrested after standoff in SF's Inner Sunset District
NZ police open criminal investigation after volcano eruption
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
ICE defends creation of fake university to fight visa fraud
Show More
Video shows intense downpours turn SF streets, Muni stairs into rivers
Sideshows impact sleep and safety in San Jose neighborhood
Stolen van with 24 dogs inside recovered in Oakland
Pedestrian deaths hit all-time yearly high in SJ
Watch Raiders fan propose to girlfriend at Coliseum tailgate
More TOP STORIES News