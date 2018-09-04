LOS ANGELES, Cali. --Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized with the words "serial rapist."
Los Angeles police said the incident happened sometime Monday night.
In April, Cosby, 80, was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.
However, he claimed the encounter was consensual.
Cosby's star was vandalized two months after a man allegedly took a pickax to President Donald Trump's star.
Yet, this isn't the first time famed The Cosby Show" actor had his star attacked; in 2014, someone defaced it with the word "rapist."
