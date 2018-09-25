BILL COSBY

Bill Cosby's wife claims 'falsified evidence' used to win conviction against him

Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to ten years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman over a decade ago. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania --
Bill Cosby's wife is claiming a prosecutor used "falsified evidence" to win a conviction against him.

Camille Cosby released a statement after her husband was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. She claims District Attorney Kevin Steele, at trial, presented doctored audio of a recorded phone conversation between Cosby and the accuser's mother. She says the defense team plans to raise the issue on appeal.

Steele rejected the allegation, saying: "It that's what they've got, it's beyond a hail Mary."

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt, meanwhile, says the 81-year-old comedian is "doing great" after learning his sentence.

Wyatt says Cosby "knows that these are lies," adding: "You know what this country has done to black men for centuries."

Camille Cosby's full statement can be seen below.

A statement from Camille Cosby from Tuesday, September 25, 2018 is seen after her husband Bill Cosby was sentenced to prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

