Bill Cosby's wife claims 'falsified evidence' used to win conviction against him

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania --Bill Cosby's wife is claiming a prosecutor used "falsified evidence" to win a conviction against him.
Camille Cosby released a statement after her husband was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. She claims District Attorney Kevin Steele, at trial, presented doctored audio of a recorded phone conversation between Cosby and the accuser's mother. She says the defense team plans to raise the issue on appeal.
Steele rejected the allegation, saying: "It that's what they've got, it's beyond a hail Mary."
Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt, meanwhile, says the 81-year-old comedian is "doing great" after learning his sentence.
Wyatt says Cosby "knows that these are lies," adding: "You know what this country has done to black men for centuries."
Camille Cosby's full statement can be seen below.
