Golfer Bill Haas injured, actor Luke Wilson unhurt in fatal 3-car crash in Pacific Palisades

Actor Luke Wilson (Left) and golfer Bill Haas (Right)

By
PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES --
Pro golfer Bill Haas was injured and actor Luke Wilson was unhurt in a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Tuesday evening in Pacific Palisades, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Three cars were involved in the collision that happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Chautauqua Boulevard, where a driver lost control of a Ferrari and slammed into an oncoming BMW. The BMW overturned onto its side after the impact.

Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari, whose driver died at the scene. The deceased person was not immediately identified.

The BMW's driver and the six-time PGA Tour winner were initially transported to a hospital in serious condition. A source told later golfdigest.com that Haas was "not good" but in stable condition.

The website reported that the Ferrari sideswiped Wilson's SUV before it collided with the BMW.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashtraffictraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesferrariBMWu.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News