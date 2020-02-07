Oscars

9-time Oscar host Billy Crystal compares host-less show to 'trial without witnesses'

LOS ANGELES -- Acting and comedy legend Billy Crystal said a host-less Oscars is like a trial without witnesses.

"It moves faster, but it's not quite the result that you want." he said, perhaps alluding to this past week's politics during his Thursday interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

This is the second year in a row the Academy has decided to nix a traditional host. Instead, producers have called on a larger-than-normal group of presenters to fill the time.

Crystal told Kimmel he thinks the biggest night in Hollywood is better with a lead, but to be fair, both he and Kimmel have skin in the game.

The 71-year-old entertainer has hosted the Oscars nine times, the first in 1990 and the last in 2012.

"We've hosted, between the two of us, 11 times," Crystal joked to Kimmel, who only fronted the award show in 2017 and 2018.

RELATED: Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here

Crystal acknowledged that he's always appreciated the hosting tradition and wanted to carry on the spirit of entertainment greats Johnny Carson and Bob Hope.

"I always loved being out there," he said. "I loved the, I guess the trust, you know, that the movie academy had in me to get me out there, and I always felt like it was a great honor to do it."

Kimmel also admitted that he looked up to Crystal.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel liveoscarsaward showsacademy awardsjimmy kimmelawardu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News