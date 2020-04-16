Coronavirus California

19-year-old woman battling cancer given socially distanced birthday parade in Antioch

By J.R. Stone
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Emotional moments this afternoon as an East Bay city came together for a young woman battling cancer.

Abby Yamaguchi turned 19 on Wednesday. She had a brain tumor removed last November and it was found to be cancerous.

RELATED: Daughter writes message of hope in snow to mother battling cancer

Since that time Abby's done radiation and chemotherapy treatments. In fact, she finished her most recent chemo treatment a matter of days ago.

"Last week was a little rough. It was just hard mentally and physically, but now I feel happy and better and more alert," says Abby.

Dozens of cars lined up Wednesday so they could see Abby, say "Happy Birthday," and show their love from a social distance.



Contra Costa County Firefighters showed up with an EMT friend of Abby's, who left a gift for her on the end of her driveway.

A family friend set up the birthday parade and Abby's mom Jamie was just as excited about it as Abby was.

"I love everything about my daughter," Jaime said. "She's strong, she's loving, she's taught us so much during this time when she's dealing with cancer."

Abby has a battle in front of her. She has ten chemo treatments to go, but she remains optimistic about what is to come and amazed by the support, saying, "I was just very thankful and overwhelmed with everything that was happening. I'm not much into being in the spotlight, so it's a little different for me."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsantiochsocial distancingparadecoronavirus californiabirthdaycoronavirusshelter in placecancer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News