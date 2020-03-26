Society

Woman asks apartment complex to sing 'Happy Birthday' to surprise quarantined fiancé

LOS ANGELES -- A woman asked her apartment complex to sing "Happy Birthday" as a social-distance friendly surprise to her quarantined fiancé.

Hannah Chung and her fiancé Jason live in Los Angeles where residents are asked to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, meaning the couple had to cancel their wedding this weekend.

Despite these hiccups, Chung didn't want Jason's 30th birthday to pass without some fun, so she wrote 76 invitations to all of their interior-facing neighbors, inviting them to celebrate on Monday at exactly 2:30 p.m.

She led her fiancé to a hallway window, and on the count of three, dozens of neighbors sang "Happy Birthday."

One couple even had a "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" banner swinging out their window.

Chung said she was pleasantly surprised at how many people showed up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesviral videobirthdaycoronavirusu.s. & worldsurprise
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News