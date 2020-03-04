golden gate park

New bison welcomed at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five new bison are being welcomed to Golden Gate Park to roam around in the paddock.

The one-year-old females arrived last week from their Northern California ranch where they were born.

They are getting their first look at the new digs within the paddock. They immediately went over to greet the other bison.

The youngsters will spend 30 days in their own pasture, separated from the current herd, to allow them time to acclimate to their new surroundings and older siblings, according to San Francisco Recreation & Parks.

These are the first new bison added to the paddock in eight years. They were purchased through a $50,000 donation to the San Francisco Zoological Society by Richard Blum, philanthropist, investment banker, and husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The Golden Gate Park paddock now has 10 bison, just in time for the park's 150th birthday celebration on April 4.
