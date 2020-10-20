Arts & Entertainment

'Black-ish' season 7 won't shy away from discussing COVID-19, election

"Black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson and Marcus Scribner look ahead to the seventh season of the award-winning comedy series.
LOS ANGELES -- The comedy series "Black-ish" is back for its seventh season on ABC. The sitcom will not be shying away from what's going on in our world right now.

"Everything that we've all been going through since this lockdown, since this pandemic, since everything started earlier this year is what you're going to see on our show," said star and executive producer Anthony Anderson.

"We're talking about essential workers, which have been extremely important this entire pandemic, making sure to keep our shelves stocked and keeping people alive," said Marcus Scribner, who plays Junior on the show.

Think of it as comedy in a COVID-19 world.

"We are able to find that balance of comedy, conjecture and the seriousness of protests, COVID-19, the presidential election and everything that's affecting us in real time and in real life right now," said Anderson.

"Black-ish" airs Wednesday nights on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedytelevision
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless mom and son finally receive EDD benefits
Our America: Living While Black
Disneyland fires back over CA's 'arbitrary guidelines' for reopening
5 counties change colors on CA reopening map
49ers kicker Robbie Gould raising money for pediatric cancer
Tax records show Trump maintains Chinese bank account, NYT reports
Scott Peterson scheduled for court appearance in Stanislaus Co.
Show More
SF moves into yellow tier, non-essential offices can reopen
More PG&E shutoffs likely, would impact thousands across Bay Area
LG debuts $87,000 TV set with this one special feature
Aerial tour of wineries damaged, destroyed by Glass Fire
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 6 recap: 4 couples tie for top spot
More TOP STORIES News