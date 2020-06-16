Society

East Bay dance group brings awareness to Black Lives Matter movement

MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Mira Shah, 15, choreographed a dance for her class at the California Academy of Performing Arts in Moraga.

They're hoping to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and get more signatures for the #8Can'tWait campaign, meant to bring immediate reform to police departments.

The group is hoping to transform policies for police in Moraga, Orinda and Lafayette.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.

