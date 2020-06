East Bay dance group brings awareness to Black Lives Matter movement

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Mira Shah, 15, choreographed a dance for her class at the California Academy of Performing Arts in Moraga.They're hoping to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and get more signatures for the #8Can'tWait campaign , meant to bring immediate reform to police departments.The group is hoping to transform policies for police in Moraga, Orinda and Lafayette.