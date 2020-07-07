Business

'Blackout Day' protest encourages shoppers to buy from Black-owned businesses, boycott others

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO -- It's a day declared by organizers and activists as the time to send a message nationwide.

Tuesday, July 7 is "Blackout Day"- where Black people are encouraged to spend money at only Black-owned businesses and boycott other bigger retailers.

The boycott is meant to be an economical protest against police brutality and racial injustice in America.

The event comes amid weeks of protests across the nation after the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor sparked public outrage.

Organizers of the boycott said the goal is to show the power of minority consumers in America.

According to the Brookings Institution, Black people in the U.S. hold about 2.5% of the nation's wealth.

For more information visit: www.blackoutday.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessblack lives matterprotestbusinesssocietyu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Calif. sets cases, hospitalizations record
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
East Bay doctor shot, killed while off-roading in NorCal
Emotional East Bay vigil for murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen
Santa Clara Co. business owners frustrated after reopening plans rejected by CA
Hundreds of firefighters battle multiple Bay Area fires
VIDEO: Crowds block, climb on Oakland fire truck on its way to 911 call
Show More
Can coronavirus particles remain airborne?
Family of boy shot, killed watching SF fireworks asks for justice
New rules: Foreign students must leave US if classes go online
Temporary North Bay homeless shelter may become permanent because of COVID-19
Road rage shooting victim is comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter
More TOP STORIES News