BART's Ashby Station in Berkeley was closed for nearly three hours Wednesday morning, after a badly bleeding man walked through the property.The man showed up around 4:30 a.m. and "bled profusely throughout the public area" of the station at 3100 Adeline St.BART officials closed the station for cleanup and an investigation.Police do not believe any crime occurred after the man told them he cut his hand on glass, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.Trains didn't stop at the station during the closure, but crews reopened the station as of shortly after 7:15 a.m. and regular service resumed there, he said.Further details are not available at this time.