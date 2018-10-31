BART

Ashby BART in Berkeley closes for nearly 3 hours after badly bleeding man walks through station

A BART police cruiser is shown in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
BART's Ashby Station in Berkeley was closed for nearly three hours Wednesday morning, after a badly bleeding man walked through the property.

The man showed up around 4:30 a.m. and "bled profusely throughout the public area" of the station at 3100 Adeline St.

BART officials closed the station for cleanup and an investigation.

TERRIFYING VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train

Police do not believe any crime occurred after the man told them he cut his hand on glass, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.

Trains didn't stop at the station during the closure, but crews reopened the station as of shortly after 7:15 a.m. and regular service resumed there, he said.

Further details are not available at this time.

We have more stories about BART and BART safety here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTbart policepublic transportationinvestigationtrafficbizarreBerkeley
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
BART
Bart riders react to man brandishing chainsaws on train
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
Person rescued after being trapped between BART train, platform in SF
Is the Bay Area commute really that bad? We did an experiment
More BART
Top Stories
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Trump: Up to 15K troops could be sent to border
Bronx teen wanted in 11-year-old girl's rape found dead
North Carolina child bitten by neighbor's dog 49 times, mother says
Police: 4 masked men break into hotel room, rob dominatrix
UN-BEE-LIEVABLE: Massive bee hive found at NW Houston grocery store
Show More
Halloween candy bracket challenge
City of Hayward stepping in to repair water main break at senior mobile home park
Baby named after Colonel Sanders gets $11,000 from KFC
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
SoCal city council candidate caught dropping off mom to panhandle
More News