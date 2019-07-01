Texas City woman calls 911 after kidnapping victim dripping in blood knocked on her door

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Three suspects were arrested after Texas City police said they kidnapped a man and led them on a chase.It happened early Sunday morning, when police were called after shots rang out along Somerset Avenue.The movie-like scene was something Cindi Osteen experienced after the victim knocked on her door."He was terrified," Osteen recalled. "I mean, he was scared. Really scared. They were coming back by to get him."Osteen made the man wait behind her vehicle as she called the police. While they waited, Osteen says the man told her what happened."They kidnapped him," Osteen recalled. "Took his money, $400, and they knew he had more or something."Texas City police said the man told them he was kidnapped in Houston and the three suspects made him drive to Texas City.Once there, officers say a person they attempted to rob opened fire, hitting the victim, and one of the suspects. As the victim ran for help, the three men took off.League City and Houston police assisted Texas City in chasing the vehicle. The car came to a stop in the 12000 block of the Gulf Freeway.Although Osteen still has to clean the mess, she's thankful the suspects are behind bars."I'm a little frightened when I see cars go by slow, but they got him," Osteen said.