Society

Bobcat sighting in South Bay, officials advise residents to be cautious

FREMONT, Calif. -- The Fremont Police Department is advising residents to be alert and cautious after an animal they believe is a bobcat was spotted in the area of Mission Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway on Sunday.



A resident reported seeing the cat crossing Mission Boulevard around noon and submitted photos to the department.

RELATED: Video captures coyote following San Francisco couple walking dog

Police say such sightings aren't unusual, and noted other recent reports of bobcat sightings along the Mission Boulevard corridor.

Police advise residents in the hills east of Mission Boulevard too keep pets indoors and make yards less attractive by bringing in pet food and securing other small animals and chickens in their pens or cages.

RELATED: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

"In general, bobcats don't pose a threat to people and larger pets," the department said. "They feed on small rodents."

VIDEO: Trio of mountain lion kittens on the prowl in Napa County
EMBED More News Videos

A wildlife camera caught three juvenile mountain lions on the prowl in Napa County. They may not look like it, but they're actually considered kittens because they're just 7-months old.



Anyone seeing a bobcat is warned not to approach the animal and to call the Animal Services Division, at (510) 790-6635.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywild animalscoyotesanimalanimal newsanimals
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
RELATED
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in Santa Clara County
VIDEO: Trio of mountain lion kittens on the prowl in Napa County
What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Celebrating Mother's Day during a pandemic
Can't see mom on Mother's Day? Send her an e-card
DOJ investigation into Ahmaud Arbery case requested by Georgia AG
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
San Mateo deputy mayor considers closing streets for outdoor dining
4.5 magnitude quake rattles eastern San Diego County
Show More
Coronavirus: Lake Merritt road may close to prevent crowds, Oakland officer says
See's Candies donates chocolate to front-line workers battling COVID-19
Bay Area wineries will look very different after pandemic, expert says
University's graduation hacked with racist images
Bay Area doctor documents full flight from NYC to SF amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News