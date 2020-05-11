Bobcat sighting in South Bay, officials advise residents to be cautious

Large bobcat sighting in the area of Mission Blvd and Paseo Padre Pkwy. Bobcat sightings east of Mission Blvd are common.— Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) May 10, 2020
- Be aware and cautious
- Do not approach
- Secure small animals and chickens
- Bring in small pets & pet food
- Call Animal Services at 510-790-6635 pic.twitter.com/4hZqACyaXg
A resident reported seeing the cat crossing Mission Boulevard around noon and submitted photos to the department.
RELATED: Video captures coyote following San Francisco couple walking dog
Police say such sightings aren't unusual, and noted other recent reports of bobcat sightings along the Mission Boulevard corridor.
Police advise residents in the hills east of Mission Boulevard too keep pets indoors and make yards less attractive by bringing in pet food and securing other small animals and chickens in their pens or cages.
RELATED: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
"In general, bobcats don't pose a threat to people and larger pets," the department said. "They feed on small rodents."
VIDEO: Trio of mountain lion kittens on the prowl in Napa County
Anyone seeing a bobcat is warned not to approach the animal and to call the Animal Services Division, at (510) 790-6635.