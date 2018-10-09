Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning

Bode and Morgan Miller are new parents again, just months after the tragic drowning of their 19-month-old daughter Emeline.The couple welcomed a baby boy Friday.Morgan took to Instagram over the summer to share the family's heartbreak.She wrote, "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would ever experience pain like this."The couple turned their pain into a personal mission to promote water safety. The two have spoken to several media outlets trying to educate families about pool drownings.Bode and Morgan also have a 3-year-old son and two other children from previous relationships.