Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning

EMBED </>More Videos

Bode and Morgan Miller are new parents again. (morganebeck/Instagram)

By
Bode and Morgan Miller are new parents again, just months after the tragic drowning of their 19-month-old daughter Emeline.

RELATED: Olympic skier Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's death

The couple welcomed a baby boy Friday.

Morgan took to Instagram over the summer to share the family's heartbreak.

She wrote, "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would ever experience pain like this."

The couple turned their pain into a personal mission to promote water safety. The two have spoken to several media outlets trying to educate families about pool drownings.

Bode and Morgan also have a 3-year-old son and two other children from previous relationships.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningswimmingparentingu.s. & worldbabyathletesOlympics
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
Top Stories
Suspect who allegedly stole San Jose police car while in handcuffs re-arrested
Napa Co. tests new alert system, doesn't go as planned
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies
Legendary SF Mexican bakery, La Victoria, to close
Santa Rosa fire survivor gets another surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
Show More
Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
More News