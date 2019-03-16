Body cam footage of Parkland shooter's arrest released

PARKLAND, Fla. -- For the first time we are seeing the arrest of a man who police said shot and killed 17-people at his former high school in Florida.Broward State Attorney's Office released the video of the arrest of Nikolas Cruz.Cruz is accused of a deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14th, 2018.In the video you can hear Cruz tell police about voices and demons while asking what's going on.An unknown person then tells him to shut up.Cruz has since been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.His defense team has offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole. His lawyers said it is only a deal if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table.Prosecutors have so far rejected that plea deal.No word on when the case could head to trial.