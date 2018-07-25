Body camera captures Athens-Clarke County officer restraining 10-year-old during father's arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

The child was restrained after allegedly running towards an officer while his father was being arrested. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful)

Branson Kimball & Kaylee Merchak
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. --
A Georgia police officer's conduct with an emotional 10-year-old boy is drawing scrutiny after the police department released body camera video of an officer restraining the child.

On Friday, officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department were called to a home in relation to a domestic violence suspect.

Officers carried out their investigation and placed the suspect under arrest.

While taking the man into custody, police said the boy became emotionally distraught and started running around, begging officers not to arrest this father.

Body camera footage captured by an officer was posted on Facebook.

At first, the boy is seen being restrained by the adults around him while he yelled at officers.

"Back up," one woman yelled, pulling the boy back. "Who you trying to fight?"

When those attempts to deter the child were unsuccessful, he became more upset and started running around and jumped towards an officer.



The officer is then seen wrestling the child to the ground before forcefully restraining him.

"Calm down, calm down man," the officer called out.

Within a few minutes, the child settled down and started to apologize.

"I'm sorry," the boy said in the video.

"Understand," the officer said. "Yes, sir," the child replied. "You don't run up on an officer."

The boy settled down and officers helped him to his feet and took off the handcuffs.

Officers then escorted the boy to see his father who was in the back of a cop car.

The child asked his father for his phone and said he was going to call someone to bail him out before letting out a cry and patting his father on the head.

The department released the body camera footage after the boy's family posted their own video to Facebook.

"(Sic) didn't do anything but was tryna talk to his dad who was in the police car," Ariel Collins, the boy's cousin, wrote on her Facebook post.

Police Chief Scott Freeman ordered an internal investigation due to a "juvenile involvement."

For more stories, photos, and video on crime from around the country and in the Bay Area, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestpolice officerviral videocrimeinvestigationchild injuredGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
225-acre Clayton fire destroys residence, evacuations ordered
Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Raging Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley
Nia Wilson's family attends hearing for BART stabbing suspect
#DearBART questions get answers from officials
North Bay family challenging medicinal cannabis ban at daughter's school
WATCH LIVE: San Martin brush fire forcing closure of southbound Highway 101
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue raising prices, plan to work longer
Show More
Six 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
SFPD still searching for suspect in 2016 murder case
Republicans move to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein
Cranston Fire prompts evacuations in Riverside County's Idyllwild
More News