Body found after woman swept away by ocean current recovered, US Coast Guard says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rescue crews found a body Saturday morning after a woman disappeared into the ocean in San Francisco the night before, officials said.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the body was recovered around 8:36 a.m.Officials said the search for the woman has been suspended.Crews were out searching for hours Friday night after firefighters received a call around 8:15 p.m.The incident was reported near Mile Rock Beach, near the Outer Richmond neighborhood and the Legion of Honor.SFFD and Coast Guard searched for the woman for hours; on boats, a helicopter and with flashlights onshore. The search stopped around 10 p.m. and resumed Saturday morning.According to officials, a group of three friends went down to Mile Rock Beach to hang out. One of the friends decided to jump in the water for a quick swim. According to the friends the woman fought against the current, but the tide pulled her in and the friends lost sight of her.The two friends called 911 and SFFD arrived on the scene approximately three minutes later.According to an SFFD spokesman, the woman who went inside the water had experience swimming in rivers.The U.S. Coast Guard said the Marin County Coroner will identify the body.