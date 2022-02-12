water rescue

Body found near Muir Beach where San Francisco fisherman went missing, officials say

Undated image of Muir Beach.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A body has been found near Muir Beach in the same area where a San Francisco fisherman went missing earlier this week, officials said on Friday.



Two men were rescued on Monday after a wave knocked three people into the water. But the third fisherman, Jose Padilla, was swept into the ocean.

The Coast Guard, National Park Service, and numerous local agencies searched from air, water and land, but had no luck in finding Jose.

By Tuesday, the search turned into a recovery operation.

RELATED: Rescued fisherman recounts trying to save his cousin who is still missing near Muir Beach
EMBED More News Videos

One of three fishermen is still missing after waves pulled him into the waters at Muir Beach in Marin County. His cousin describes trying to save him.




If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Padilla's 29th birthday was on Wednesday.

RELATED: Coast Guard ends search along Muir Beach for missing San Francisco fisherman

His fiancé says he moved to San Francisco from Honduras when he was 15-years old and was studying Biotechnology at City College of San Francisco.

The coroner's office is working to identify the body recovered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marinmuir beachsearchrogue wavecoast guardwater rescuesearch and rescuewater searchmissing manfishingmarin county
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Search for missing SF fisherman halted at Muir Beach
1 of 3 fishermen still missing in waters of Muir Beach
Coast Guard ends search for cruise ship passenger who went overboard
Woman pulled from car near brink of Niagara Falls dies
TOP STORIES
Preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles San Leandro
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CA bill would require COVID vaccines for all employees
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in SoCal: Officials
Suspect ID'd in deadly shooting at SF BART station
Does SF's new CRV redemption program work? Here's what we found
Shops at Tanforan closing to make way for biotech office space
Show More
Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing Oakland federal guard
Winemakers keeping eye on vineyards amid rare winter heat wave
Immigrant voting explored in San Jose, following SF's lead
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
South Bay proposal aims to help children who've lost parents to COVID
More TOP STORIES News