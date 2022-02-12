Body found near Muir Beach where San Francisco fisherman went missing, officials say

Update: Partner agencies @marincountyfire @sonomasheriff have located and removed the body of a man from the beach below Muir Beach Overlook. Identification will be made by the MC Coroner's office. To protect the family no media interviews— Golden Gate NPS - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) February 12, 2022
Two men were rescued on Monday after a wave knocked three people into the water. But the third fisherman, Jose Padilla, was swept into the ocean.
The Coast Guard, National Park Service, and numerous local agencies searched from air, water and land, but had no luck in finding Jose.
By Tuesday, the search turned into a recovery operation.
RELATED: Rescued fisherman recounts trying to save his cousin who is still missing near Muir Beach
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Padilla's 29th birthday was on Wednesday.
RELATED: Coast Guard ends search along Muir Beach for missing San Francisco fisherman
His fiancé says he moved to San Francisco from Honduras when he was 15-years old and was studying Biotechnology at City College of San Francisco.
The coroner's office is working to identify the body recovered.