Body found in Altamont Landfill near Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. --A body was found Monday afternoon at the Altamont Landfill north of Interstate Highway 580 east of Livermore, and it is considered a suspicious death, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said on social media Monday night.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the landfill, at 10480 Altamont Pass Road, about 2:15 p.m. Monday, after workers at the landfill found the body in one of the mounds of dumped garbage.
"The body was likely discarded in another city and transferred to this location," according to a sheriff's department Twitter post. Foul play is suspected. No information on the identity or gender of the body, or how the person died, was available Monday night.