Body found in Altamont Landfill near Livermore

A body was found Monday afternoon at the Altamont Landfill north of Interstate Highway 580 east of Livermore, and it is considered a suspicious death, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said on social media Monday night.Sheriff's deputies responded to the landfill, at 10480 Altamont Pass Road, about 2:15 p.m. Monday, after workers at the landfill found the body in one of the mounds of dumped garbage."The body was likely discarded in another city and transferred to this location," according to a sheriff's department Twitter post. Foul play is suspected. No information on the identity or gender of the body, or how the person died, was available Monday night.