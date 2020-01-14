Case of missing Ohio teen closed after police say they found boy's body stuck in chimney of vacant home

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- The case of a missing Ohio teen has been closed.

Police said the body of 14-year old Harley Dilly was found in a chimney Monday night.

Police said they are "concerned for the safety" of a 14-year-old Ohio boy who went missing last week.



The home is currently being remodeled and was unoccupied.

They said it appears the teen climbed from a nearby antenna tower, slipped in the chimney, shoved his coat and glasses down a flue and then got stuck.

Dilly of Port Clinton, Ohio, was last seen heading to school on the morning of Dec. 20, the final day before the holiday break, police said.

The boys' family previously released a statement, thanking officers and those involved in his search.

"This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for. We pray for the safe return of our son, Harley. Harley if you hear/read this, please come home we missed you, your family misses you. You are not in trouble. We love you," the statement read.

At this time, police believe his death was an accident.

An autopsy is being performed.
