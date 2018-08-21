MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Body found in rural area near where University of Iowa student, former Bay Area resident Mollie Tibbetts went missing

Authorities believe they have found the body of college student Mollie Tibbetts after a monthlong search, AP reports. (ABC News)

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
Police say a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts has been discovered in a rural area near where she went missing last month.

TIMELINE: Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Here's a look at what we know about the night Mollie Tibbetts disappeared, more than a month before her body was reportedly found.



The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the body was found Tuesday morning in rural Poweshiek County, which includes Tibbetts' hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

The agency called a 4 p.m. news conference to provide an update on the search for Tibbetts, saying investigators were working to confirm the identity of the body.

RELATED: Friends in Bay Area stunned after body found in search for Mollie Tibbetts

Tibbetts, who lived for a short time in the Bay Area, has been missing since July 18, when she was last seen jogging through the streets of Brooklyn.

