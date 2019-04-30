Body found in water off Half Moon Bay identified as missing 18-year-old from Hayward

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- The body of a man found floating in the water off Miramontes Point in Half Moon Bay on Sunday morning has been identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as 18-year-old Hayward resident Naphtali Moi Moi, who went missing 10 days earlier while boogie boarding at Poplar Beach.Moi Moi, a Hayward High School senior who planned to play football at the University of Wyoming, was with two friends at the beach around 3 p.m.on April 18 when he fell off his boogie board.The friends last saw him out in the water facedown and unresponsive, and emergency responders were not able to find him during a subsequent search, county sheriff's officials said.A body was then reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday near the Ritz-Carlton hotel. Coroner's officials used dental records to help identify it as that of Moi Moi.The cause of death is pending further examination, according to the coroner's office.