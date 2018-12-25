Body of missing Houston mom found covered in ditch

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say the body of Charine Young was discovered 175 miles away from home in a ditch.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The body of a Houston woman missing since November has been found.

Navarro County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to calls about a badly decomposed body in a ditch near Richland, which is 175 miles north of Houston.

Deputies identified the remains of Charine Young, who died after being shot multiple times.

Young, 29, was reported missing on Nov. 10 in Houston. Her estranged husband, Johnny Wilson, has been charged in her murder, but he is still on the run.

RELATED: Estranged husband of missing Houston mom wanted
EMBED More News Videos

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Johnny Wilson is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Charine Young.



The sheriff said Young's body was found clothed and partially covered by vegetation.

In November, the victim's mother, Susan Young, told ABC13 Eyewitness News she feared the worst after investigators found cleaning supplies, a bucket and mop, and evidence of blood stains inside Wilson's apartment.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows Wilson removing a large object that appeared to look like a body from his apartment and putting it in the trunk of a car.

Before her death, Young had received a job promotion at the Walmart store in Crosby where she worked. She leaves behind an 11-year-old son.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmurderinvestigationbody foundtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
Stray dog with unique looks hopes to find forever home
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Trump claims 'many' furloughed or unpaid federal workers want wall, support shutdown
Escapee found in hot tub at senior center
Investigation into what caused truck to plummet off cliff near Bodega Bay
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Show More
Warning issued about scam involving social security numbers
Trump: Government stays closed as long as Dems reject wall
Mexico to let migrants remain while US asylum claims proceed
Coyote relocated after being on the run in NYC
'Santa Bob' lights up Pleasanton home one last time
More News