Grand Canyon death: Body recovered after man falls over South Rim

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK -- Another visitor has died at Grand Canyon National Park after a man fell 400 feet (122 meters) over the South Rim, authorities said Thursday.

Park rangers responded to a call shortly before noon Wednesday that someone had fallen over the rim. The park's helicopter and technical rescue team recovered the body of a 67-year-old man.

The name and hometown of the man wasn't immediately available.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death, park officials said.

A spokeswoman said it was the first over-the-edge death this year at Grand Canyon National Park, which had 17 fatalities last year.

Two people died at the Grand Canyon late last month in separate incidents that included one man stumbling over the edge of the rim while trying to take pictures at Grand Canyon West, a popular tourist destination on the Hualapai reservation outside the boundaries of the national park.

Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S., drawing nearly 6.4 million visitors last year. Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai reservation gets about 1 million visitors annually.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grand canyonu.s. & worldtourism
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News